Senator Catherine Mumma renews calls for sex education in school syllabus

A lawmaker is calling on the government to introduce age-appropriate sex education into the curriculum to equip learners with knowledge of sexuality.

A statement by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma seeks to include sexuality as part of the Kenyan education system while also introducing wellness and health matters.

Despite the growing need for sexual education among adolescents and young people, there is a huge gap between political affirmation and authentic implementation with others considering the subject a taboo.

Ms Mumma, however, argued that the introduction would be guided by science, evidence of socio-cultural dynamics, and the values of our constitution for them to realise their health, well-being and dignity.

“Integrating age-appropriate sex education and life skills learning into the Kenyan education system, guided by science and the values of our constitution as they informed choices and protect their sexual relationship rights,” said Ms Mumma.

Secondly, she is proposing that adolescents access free health care services including those for menstrual-related diseases like endometriosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), severe cramps, heavy periods, abnormal bleeding, fistula repair, and reparative procedures for issues related to Female Genital Mutilation.

“We need to review the Universal Health Coverage and National Health Insurance Fund regulations to ensure adolescents' access to cost-free healthcare services so that we have more of them receive treatment,” she said.

To help girls navigate adolescence with little challenges, the senator spelled the need for specialisation in adolescent medicine within medical training institutions and healthcare facilities. “This will enable professionals to focus on delivering comprehensive health care tailored specifically to the unique health needs of adolescents, this will definitely improve how they access healthcare since this will be their space,” she says.

She adds: “Presently, our healthcare framework revolves around the needs of infants and adults and fails to incorporate the unique requirements of adolescents which encompass recognition of their agency, their right to timely access to pertinent information, right insurance coverage, and unwavering community support.

Also, she highlighted the need for a review of the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey data collection parameters to cover data from children who have entered puberty.

“This adjustment is crucial in light of substantial evidence indicating a concerning number of pregnancies among children aged 10 to 14 in the country,”

According to the KDHS 2022 data, 42 per cent (21,457) of the reported 59,715 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were among adolescents aged 10-17. Also, the country witnessed an unsettling trend, with 62 new HIV infections accruing among adolescents aged 10-19 weekly.

Teenage pregnancy in Kenya now stands at 18 per cent, meaning one in every five girls aged between 15 and 19 have been pregnant or have a baby with nine per cent of the population being subjected to FGM.

The data also revealed that 1.5 per cent of adolescent girls and 5.3 per cent of teenage boys reported having more than two sexual partners in the last 12 months.