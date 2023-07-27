Bid to teach sex education in primary schools triggers row

Lawmakers on Wednesday clashed during a debate on whether sex education should be taught in schools as a core subject to equip young learners with information about their sexuality.

The motion sponsored by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Jane Maina seeks to introduce health, wellness and sex education as a core subject in the curriculum.

While some MPs supported the motion, saying, children are nowadays easily exposed to harmful sexual content online, those who opposed the move said it was up to parents to guide their children on sexuality.

The proponents also argued that sex education will help girls navigate adolescence with little challenges. Moiben MP Phylis Jepkemoi that some parents don’t have the courage to talk to their children about sex and that school remains the best avenue to teach the children.

“Some people think that, when we teach children about sex, we are exposing them [to immoral behaviour], but they already know and we rather teach them in school rather than have them learn the wrong things on social media],” Kisii Woman Rep Donya Aburi said. The proponents also argued that the Competency-Based Curriculum pays little attention to sexual health.

However, those in support of Ms Maina’s motion insisted that it was up to parents to instil values in their children.

They cautioned that, in some communities, it was taboo to discuss sex matters with children.

Makueni Woman Rep Susan Kiamba said parental duties could be replaced by teaching a subject in schools. She cautioned that introduction of sex education in schools may promote western practices that undermine African culture and values.

Narok North MP Agnes Pareyio urged fathers teaching their sons and mothers to discuss with their daughters moral issues.