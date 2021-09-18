Security agencies on the spot as 32 terror suspects vanish without trace

Mombasa Demo

Human rights activists protest in Mombasa on August 23 where they condemned the abduction and forced disappearances of people.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

 In the weeks leading to the kidnapping of Mombasa tycoon Abdulhakim Salim Sagar last month, a Toyota Probox was trailing him every time he went to the mosque or left after prayers, according to his brother Faris Sagar.

