11 bodies at Garissa mortuary unclaimed 3 months later

Coffin

Garissa County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Ambrose Misori, has asked families with missing relatives to visit the facility.

Photo credit: File
logo (1)

By  Farhiya Hussein

Eleven unidentified bodies collected from different parts of Tana River and taken to the Garissa County Referral Hospital mortuary remain uncollected three months later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.