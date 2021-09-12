11 bodies at Garissa mortuary unclaimed 3 months later

Eleven unidentified bodies collected from different parts of Tana River and taken to the Garissa County Referral Hospital mortuary remain uncollected three months later.

It is suspected that the people were killed in attacks as the bodies have torture marks.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Ambrose Misori, has called on families with missing relatives to visit the facility, amid plans to dispose of the bodies.

“The mortuary has a capacity for only 12. The unclaimed bodies are causing a challenge, which is why we are making a public call in trying to identify them," he said and confirmed the existence of torture marks.

“The bodies have undergone all the mortuary procedures. We are waiting for further instructions which might lead to public disposal.”

Northeastern Police Commander Bunei Rono said they were working closely with the county on the way forward.

“Some may be from far-flung areas and may have ended up at different locations by water. We are following up on the procedures. No one has come forward to claim them.”

The police have urged the county to move to court for an order to dispose of the bodies..

“If the bodies remain unclaimed, they will be buried in a public cemetery after the court order is obtained,” Mr Rono said.