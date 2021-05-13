Section of Muslims in Kenya defy Chief Kadhi, hold Idd-ul-Fitr prayers

A section of Muslims in Kenya have defied Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar’s advice to mark Idd-ul-Fitr on Friday.

Hundreds of Muslims flocked to various mosques and grounds for prayers to mark the celebrations.

Sheikh Muhdhar had on Wednesday evening announced that Muslims will mark the Idd prayers on Friday.

Muslims hold Idd prayers at Jamia Mosque in Kakamega town. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Sheikh Muhdhar made the announcement in Mombasa after a crescent moon failed to be sighted in the country. The moon signifies the end of Ramadhan.

Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Fitr prayers at Uasin Gishu Primary School in Eldoret town. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

But a section of Muslims on Thursday went to mosques and various grounds to mark the celebrations after it was reported that the moon had been sighted in parts of Kenya.

Muslims conduct Idd prayers at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa on May 13, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group