Section of Muslims in Kenya defy Chief Kadhi, hold Idd-ul-Fitr prayers
A section of Muslims in Kenya have defied Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar’s advice to mark Idd-ul-Fitr on Friday.
Hundreds of Muslims flocked to various mosques and grounds for prayers to mark the celebrations.
Sheikh Muhdhar had on Wednesday evening announced that Muslims will mark the Idd prayers on Friday.
Sheikh Muhdhar made the announcement in Mombasa after a crescent moon failed to be sighted in the country. The moon signifies the end of Ramadhan.
But a section of Muslims on Thursday went to mosques and various grounds to mark the celebrations after it was reported that the moon had been sighted in parts of Kenya.