Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Covid vaccine
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Second Covid-19 dose in sight as US donates 80 million vaccines to Covax

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

Kenya and other African countries waiting to receive their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now breathe a sigh of relief after the United States committed to provide at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccines to Covax -- the global Covid-19 vaccine equity scheme -- before the end of June.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.