Astra Zeneca vaccine
AFP file

News

Prime

Delivery of second Covid-19 doses in doubt

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • India’s vaccine shortage is expected to stretch into July, according to the Serum Institute of India.
  • The firm is the main producer of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and was contracted by the Covax Facility.

The delivery of the second consignment of Covid-19 vaccines is in doubt, despite a commitment to have them in the country by the end of May, even as the United States has opened a way for the vaccines to be made locally.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Role of bureaucrats in renewed Kenya-Tanzania relations

  2. Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

  3. Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

  4. Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases

  5. 50 female journalism students set for mentorship

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.