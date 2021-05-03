Scribes in Eastern Africa mark World Press Freedom Day

World Press Freedom Day

Journalists in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, march during a procession to mark the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Financially struggling media houses have been forced to innovate and diversify their sources of revenue.
  • Some of the gains made by the profession include timely and accurate coverage of human rights abuse and corruption during the pandemic.


Journalists and media owners from across Eastern Africa yesterday called for greater independence from the government, saying access to information was key to the development of any nation.

