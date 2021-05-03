Covid, shrinking freedoms overshadow World Press Freedom Day

Journalists

Journalists cover a Police Reforms Working Group press conference in Nairobi on May 2, 2021.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara  &  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • The World Press Freedom Day is marked on May 3 every year.
  • Covid-19  pandemic has affected media revenues and led to layoffs.


The Covid-19 pandemic and the shrinking press freedom is today set to overshadow this year’s World Press Freedom Day, whose theme is “Information for Good.”

