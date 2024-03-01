Two dead, 9 injured after Tahmeed bus collides with fuel tanker in Busia

Two people have been confirmed dead, and nine injured from a grisly road accident that involved a Mombasa-bound Tahmeed Bus and a fuel tanker at Mundika in Busia county.

Busia County Referral Hospital matron Getrude Segero said the nine survivors are six male, two female, and a child.

Busia County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga confirmed that the driver of the fuel tanker and a female passenger in the bus were burnt beyond recognition.

"The tanker registration KBK 983T/ZD 4189 make was heading to Busia border from Kisumu and failed to keep to its proper lane to the right hitting the oncoming motor vehicle registration number KCV 296R Make Scania bus," said Mr Chaunga.

Speaking on the incident, Busia County Governor, Dr Paul Nyongesa Otuoma condoled with those who lost loved ones.

"This afternoon, a fuel tanker and a passenger bus were involved in a head-on collusion at Mundika, Busia County, along the Kisumu-Busia highway. As a result, my officers, with the help of the Kenya Police and Kenya Red Cross, have swiftly swung into action, and rescue efforts are ongoing," read a statement from

According to police reports, the accident around 1.20 pm at Mundika next to the St. Jude primary school area along BUSIA- KISUMU road.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire and unknown passengers were burnt beyond recognition and others were rescued and rushed to Busia County Referral Hospital and surrounding hospitals.