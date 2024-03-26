Satellite imagery tracks agricultural shifts along Kenyan rivers

Using satellite imagery, the Nation has surveyed agricultural usage along Kenya’s rivers. While the rivers are vital sources of water for both domestic and agricultural purposes, the unsustainable use of water resources, particularly for agriculture, has led to declining water levels in several key rivers across the country.

The Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO) points out that agriculture is both a major cause and casualty of water scarcity, and accounts for the largest share of total annual freshwater withdrawals, This is primarily due to the necessity of satisfying food demand for the rising global population.

Some of the most notable usage can be seen along Tana River, Nairobi/Galana River, River Yala, and Voi River, each facing unique challenges related to agricultural activities.

Tana River

The Tana River, Kenya's longest river, has seen its water levels decrease significantly over the years due to extensive irrigation schemes along its banks. Large-scale agriculture, particularly in the form of rice paddies and sugarcane plantations, has diverted water from the river, leading to reduced flow downstream.

Satellite imagery from January 2020, when compared with imagery from August 2023, shows that the area within the coastal corridor has been heavily cleared of trees and other plant life and replaced with farmlands.