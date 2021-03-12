Ruto wishes Raila a speedy recovery as he tests positive for Covid-19

Ruto and Raila

Deputy president William Ruto with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the burial of Matungu MP Justus Murunga in Kakamega County on December 5, 2020.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto was among the first leaders in the country to wish Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga quick recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19.

