Ruto to attend King Charles III coronation, visit Netherlands and Israel

President William Ruto is due to travel from Kenya to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Israel for visits that will strengthen Kenya's relationships with these countries.

On Saturday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement, the President will join other world leaders in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III.

"At the invitation of the King, President Ruto will attend the historic event to be held at Westminster Abbey and presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," Mr Mohamed said on Friday.

On Sunday, the President will visit the Netherlands for several bilateral meetings, one with King Willem-Alexander.

"During the visit, Kenya and the Netherlands will explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships ... in critical areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation and multilateral fora," the statement said.

Afterwards, President Ruto will go to Israel for a two-day State visit, following an invitation by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The two leaders will hold high level bilateral meetings and discuss areas of mutual interest, including technology and innovation, manufacturing, agriculture and cooperation."

Dr Ruto is expected to tour several agricultural projects in Israel, which is renowned for its mega strides in irrigation.