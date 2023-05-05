King and the Commonwealth: Sunak speaks on Kenyan roots

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the enduring connections within the Commonwealth of Nations are part of the reasons that enabled him to ascend to power, with his roots in Kenya and India.

And ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend, Mr Sunak told the Nation the occasion depicts the role the United Kingdom and the royalty have played in bringing together a diverse community of nations under the Commonwealth, which influenced his journey in life.

“This weekend, as we come together to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty the King, I will be reflecting on the impact the modern-day Commonwealth has had on my life,” Sunak said on Thursday.

“I trace my own family heritage through India, Kenya and Tanzania, and I know the experience gained by my grandfather Ramdas in Nairobi is something that shaped his life and my family for generations.”

Sunak was born in the UK 43 years ago. But his parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, were born in today’s Kenya and Tanzania, respectively, before migrating to the UK. His grandfather was born in Pakistan. His grandmother was originally from India. They moved to Kenya before it gained independence.

Trade connections

Despite independence, these countries are still connected via trade, the English language and association under the Commonwealth, a grouping of 56 countries including the UK, its former colonies and Rwanda, Mozambique and Togo.

“I know my story is not unique though, and our deep people-to-people links are the foundations of the modern-day friendship between the UK and Kenya,” Sunak said. “I look forward to continuing our close work as part of that friendship as we deliver more prosperous, secure and sustainable societies together.”

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became king last year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8. Tomorrow, he will be crowned in a ceremony involving thousands of guests, including presidents and heads of government from the Commonwealth and other UK allies. President William Ruto is among those expected to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby. The Queen Consort (formerly the Duchess of Cornwall) will also be crowned.