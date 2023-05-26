Ruto rewards Basil Criticos with govt job

President William Ruto has named ex-MP Basil Criticos, the man who sold him 2,500 acres of land in Taita Taveta County, as chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board for three years.

The appointment is contained in the latest Kenya Gazette.

In July 2022, the former Taveta MP said then Deputy President paid “market price” to acquire a portion of his huge Taveta land.

Mr Criticos, in an interview with the Nation, said he sold the 2,536 acres in the Mata area of Taveta to the DP in 2017.

This was the first time the ex-legislator was speaking publicly about the controversial land deal.

He said then DP was financed by Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC), a parastatal under the Agriculture ministry, to buy the land. Mr Ruto is a former Agriculture minister.

Earlier, President Ruto, then DP, had opened up on the controversy surrounding his 2,536-acre Mata Farm in Taita-Taveta County, saying he genuinely owns the land.

Speaking at Lumo Wildlife Sanctuary during a Kenya Kwanza economic forum, then DP said he acquired the land after he helped former Taveta MP Basil Criticos to offset a loan he owed the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).