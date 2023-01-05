Ruto reveals details of 'container where Kenyans were killed' by rogue DCI officers

President William Ruto has revealed that he fired former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

Many Kenyans were been taken aback by this news, as the President had on September 27, 2022, announced that the DCI boss had resigned.

“This afternoon I have received the resignation of DCI director George Kinoti. I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position,” the President said back then.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi during an omnibus interview with leading TV stations on Wednesday night, Dr Ruto, however, said he fired the DCI boss due to a rise in police killings and forced disappearances in the country.

President Ruto expressed his sadness over the discovery of over 200 bodies of Kenyans in rivers and thickets across the country, the causes of death for which remain a mystery.

“Thirty bodies in Yala, 17 in Garissa.. there was a container here at Nairobi Area where people were being slaughtered, in a police station…how did we end up there? What kind of rogue institution was that? And that is why I fired that Kinoti man, because it’s not right. There will be responsibility,” he charged.

The head of state stated that he had instructed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the string of murders.

Another task force

“I had a thorough meeting with Ipoa and we have agreed that it is not necessary for us to establish another task force when Ipoa is there and it is squarely within their mandate to tell us how Kenyans ended up being killed in this manner and it was business as usual,” he stated.

In October last year, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Special Service Unit (SSU) was disbanded following a directive from then Ag. IG Mr Noor Gabow.

All officers serving in the disbanded unit were recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions.

Last night, the president said there will be no extrajudicial killings under his reign.