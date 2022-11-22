DCI boss Amin Mohamed disbands anti-counterfeit unit, transfers officers 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed has disbanded the anti-counterfeit unit that was established by his predecessor George Kinoti in 2018 and transferred all its senior commanders.

In a memo seen by Nation, the 37 officers have been moved to various stations across the country and ordered to report to their new stations by Monday next week.

The affected officers include the unit’s boss Chief Inspector Nathan Njoroge who has been moved to the Tabaka DCI office in Mandera county.

The move has affected 25 other Chief Inspectors and 11 Inspectors who have been moved to other DCI stations across the country.

In the changes, the DCI boss has also transferred four detectives from his previous unit, the Internal Affairs Unit, to the DCI headquarters Intelligence Bureau.

The four are Inspectors Andrew Ngowa and Kennedy Ndeto who were attached to the Anonymous Reporting System (ARIS), Honorata Nganyi who was a Complaint Management Officer and Mr Kennedy Tuti who was the head of Corporate Communications at the unit.

SSU disbandment

The disbandment of the unit comes weeks after the former Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow disbanded the DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) after it was accused of being behind the alleged abduction and disappearance of two Indian citizens and their taxi driver.

The two foreigners; Mohamed Zaid Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmen Khan are reported to have arrived in the country in April this year to join President Ruto’s ICT campaign team but went missing on July 25 after they were abducted outside Ole Sereni alongside their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania by unknown persons.

A probe into their disappearance was conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) after which the unit arrested its detectives and some intelligence officers, interrogated them and released them before presenting its findings to the President.

The findings contained a recommendation to have the unit disbanded to pave way for tightening of loose ends in the case before the file is forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

What followed was an announcement by the DCI that Mr Gabow had directed that the unit be disbanded.