President Ruto pardons Kemri ex-boss Davy Koech from 6-year jail term

Dr Davy Koech

Former Kemri Director Prof Davy Koech during a past appearance in court during the hearing of a graft case against him.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Kenfrey Kiberenge

Former Kemri boss Davy Koech, who was jailed for six years in September 2021 for corruptly obtaining Sh19.3 million, is among 37 individuals pardoned by President William Ruto.

At the same time, President Ruto has commuted all death sentences imposed before November 21, 2022, to life imprisonment on the recommendation of the Power of Mercy advisory committee.

The pardons are contained in the July 21 gazette notice by Attorney General Justin Muturi.

In September last year, the High Court declined to quash the corruption conviction against the former managing director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

Prof Koech had wanted the court to review Magistrate Victor Wakumile’s decision rendered in September 2021, which found him guilty of corruptly acquiring Sh19.3 million public funds and sentenced him to a six-year jail term.

Describing the decision as faulty, he sought an order quashing the conviction and the subsequent sentence imposed by the lower court.

However, Justice Esther Maina dismissed the request, saying Prof Koech had failed to demonstrate how the trial court erred in convicting him for the corruption offence.

Below is the full list of all the 37 individuals whose petitions were allowed:

  1. Burfa Jara Dokota
  2. Ismael Kalamsho Kabiru
  3. Mohammed Alango Durbu
  4. Samuel Ndugi Ngugi
  5. Ann Wangari Mungai
  6. Robert Matekwa Machafu
  7. Joseck Nyaribo Ngangicha
  8. Ann Ngonyo
  9. James Githui Wathiaka
  10. Mary Wanjiku Nduta
  11. Davy Kiprotich Koech
  12. Abraham Musili Ngalukya
  13. John Mwangi Gachogu
  14. James Mbae Mutegi
  15. David Maina Irungu
  16. Linus Maina Wanyambura
  17. Francis Mwenda
  18. Julius Kangethe Mungai
  19. Catherine Ngene Kakumbo
  20. Wafula Wamukota
  21. Jane Chesigei Sang
  22. Purity Wangu Muchoki
  23. James Lopei Lotenel
  24. Edward Maina Thuo
  25. Julius Mbugua Nyiri
  26. Matthew Sigei
  27. Bonventure Mukhwana Mutali
  28. Stephen Kilemi
  29. John Kirunji M'Rimbere
  30. Peter Kariuki Kihara
  31. James Barasa
  32. Douglas Thiongo Kibucha
  33. Protus Simiyu Shikuku
  34. Joseph Ekitela Ekai
  35. Gabriel Wanjenji Kuria
  36. Joel Mburu
  37. John Kimemia Waweru

