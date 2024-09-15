Ruto's latest mixed signals on banned harambees as he donates cash for church

In less than two months, President William Ruto has, for the second time, appeared to contradict his own directive on harambees, donations and philanthropy by public officers and civil servants.

On Sunday, just hours after his plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Germany, Dr Ruto led his troops to attend a service at Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church, Nairobi, where he donated millions of shillings to the church.

He also pledged to support the church in constructing a new structure after being affected by the expansion of Outering Road.

Despite acknowledging that Kenyans had issues with State officers donating large sums of money to church and other charitable causes without explaining the sources, he went ahead to pledged the cash.

“I’m well known when it comes to the issue of churches. You can count me in… we have agreed with the bishop and I will give out Sh10 million towards the construction,” President Ruto said as the faithful erupted in celebrations, giving him a standing ovation.

However, the President attempted to clarify that his was not a fundraising exercise, but just a donation.

“We must build this church and by the Grace of God, we will come and commission it.”

This is the second major donation that Dr Ruto was making after he pledged to fund the completion of a church project at Ndogino AIPCA Church in Ndaragua Constituency, Nyandarua, on July 16.

He directed Ndaragua MP George Gachagua to work with the clergy to determine how much was needed to complete the church under construction.

"I understand that this church is under construction and incomplete. I will support it to completion. Mr Gachagua, work with the church leadership to see how much is needed so that I can write a cheque," said the President, amid applause from the clergy and congregation.

But in early July, while announcing his government’s measures to keep off state officers from philanthropic activities, in the wake of GenZ-led anti-government protests, the president asked the Attorney-General to come up with legislation to effect his directive

"No state officer and public servant shall participate in public contributions henceforth. Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes," Dr Ruto announced in July.

His directive was part of the changes he announced as he sought to appease protesters who had vowed to remove him from power for failure to tame, among others, runaway corruption, opulence and public display of unexplained wealth by state officers.

During the Sunday service, the president also said that his administration, in collaboration with the Government of Nairobi City County, had put in place measures to provide affordable water to residents.

He also said that the government has allocated Sh1 billion for construction of new schools in the capital.

“We have a problem in Nairobi County. Many children are not going to school because schools are few… we must build more classrooms to accommodate more children in the City of Nairobi.”

Speaking during the service, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, in what appeared to be indirect attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, asked the President to shake off the destructors in his government who are trying to derail him from delivering his promises to Kenyans.

“Don’t be afraid, shake off the snake. That viper on your hand, shake it off. The snake in your government, please shake it off. Not for your own sake so that it doesn’t bite you, shake it off so that your hand may do what the Lord purposed that hand to do.”

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also assured the President that he would not be distracted in his functions, and that the days of seeking permission from certain people before launching projects are gone.