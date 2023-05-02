Ruto appoints Bishop David Oginde as EACC chairman

President William Ruto has appointed the former presiding bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam) as the chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a gazette notice, the president announced that Bishop Oginde will serve for six years, taking over from Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, who retired earlier this year.

Bishop Oginde was one of 14 candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the position of EACC chairperson.

During the interview process, the list was whittled down to three, including the bishop, former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana and Amani Yuda Komara.

The new EACC chairman is known for preaching peace and was in the spotlight during the Building Bridges Initiative BBI process, which was later quashed by the courts.

Bishop Oginde is on record calling on politicians to put aside their political differences and preach peace, saying that the politics of hustlers (President Ruto's camp) vs reggae (former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's side) was not good for the country.

Raila working with Ruto

He also argued before the last election that it would not be a surprise to see former Prime Minister Raila Odinga working closely with President Ruto.

"I want to prophesy that...it will not be a surprise to see Dr William Ruto and Honourable Raila Odinga on the same side," said Bishop Oginde.

All eyes are now on him as he chairs a commission that has been in the news for years for its role in fighting corruption and restoring stolen public property.

At the same time, the president has appointed Martin Otieno Ogindo as chairman of the Kenya Fish Marketing Authority for three years.

His appointment comes after a parliamentary committee approved his nomination.