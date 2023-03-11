President Ruto nominates ex-CITAM presiding bishop David Oginde as EACC chair

President William Ruto has nominated Bishop David Oginde as Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and forwarded his name to the National Assembly for consideration.

The position fell vacant after Archbishop Eliud Wabukala’s tenure at the anti-graft agency came to an end mid-last month after a six-year term.

The retired Anglican Church of Kenya archbishop took over after Philip Kinisu stepped down in 2017 following overwhelming corruption allegations.

Dr Oginde was among the 14 persons who had been shortlisted for the chairmanship of the EACC by Public Service Commission (PSC) and his appointment means that he has outsmarted Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and senior counsel Charles Kanjama among others.

He was picked after PSC recommended himself, Prof Kibwana, and Amani Yuda Komara to the Head of State for nomination.

Dr Oginde is the immediate former Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) as well as the immediate former Chancellor of Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University.

In the appointment signed by State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Dr Oginde holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership from Regent University School of Business and Leadership, United States of America (USA). He also has a Master’s Degree in Leadership from PAC.

“Bishop Oginde also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture form the University of Nairobi, in addition to undertaking Biblical Studies at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Trinity International University) in Illinois, USA,”

“Bishop Oginde is highly respected at home and abroad for his strong reputation in forthrightness, integrity and his tireless efforts towards the promotion of ethics and virtue in society. In this regard, if the nomination is approved by Parliament, his appointment as the Chairperson of EACC will give Kenya a demonstrable champion of deepening a value-based culture in our nation and one who has a long and successful career of promoting ethics, integrity and civic duty in many different spheres of life,” said Mr Koskei.

Others who had been shortlisted for the EACC chairperson post include Benjamin Mweri, Abdihafid Yarow, Eliud Ngige, Susan Ngera, Josiah Onyancha, Norah Mutai, Kenneth Buliba and Justa Mwangi.