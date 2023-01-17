EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala exits after 6-year-term

Ethics and Anti Corruption Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala exited the agency on Tuesday after six-year-term in office.

In a statement, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak lauded Dr Wabukala's work saying he leaves behind a stable, professional and reliable anti-corruption agency.

Also read: EACC seeks to recover corruptly acquired assets worth Sh33bn

" On behalf of the commissioners, Executive Mangement and staff at EACC, I thank the outgoing chairperson for the focussed and steady leadership that he has provided to the commission in the last six years," Mr Mbarak said in a statement.

Mr Mbarak said that Dr Wabukala was instrumental in shaping the strategic and policy direction of the commission which has resulted to significant milestones in the fight against graft and promotion of ethics in the county.