EACC pair quits four months to expiry of term

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) directors Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia have resigned.

The two commissioners, who had less than four months to the end of their terms, handed their resignation letters to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Through the State House communications team, the President said both resignations were accepted.

Dr Maalim and Ms Macharia were appointed commissioners for a six-year term on December 17, 2015.

EACC chairman, Eliud Wabukala, thanked the two for their contribution to the agency, saying they helped in management and oversight.

Dr Maalim was a member of the Transition Authority before joining the EACC, while Mrs Macharia was a director at the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution before her stint with the anti-corruption agency.

Neither State House nor the commission gave reasons for the two resignations.

EACC chief executive, Twalib Mbarak, said the exit of Dr Maalim and Ms Macharia would not affect the running of affairs at the commission.