Police officers at Mau Summit junction
John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Roadblocks or ‘toll stations’? How Kenyans travel in and out of the ‘red zone’

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Steve Otieno

Kenyans have come up with ingenious ways of beating the security system to travel upcountry, the Nation has established.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Israel President taps Netanyahu to try to form govt

  2. Suluhu orders Information ministry to lift ban on media outlets

  3. Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

  4. Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

  5. PRIME Uhuru succession: Why 2022 is a do-or-die

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.