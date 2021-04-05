Police to use drones to arrest lockdown violators

Drone

This picture taken on April 4, 2020, shows a drone used by police to control people and to ask them to respect social distances at a shopping boulevard in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Eric Matara  &  Alice Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • In Nakuru some members of the public continue using tricks to evade roadblocks, including colluding with boda-boda operators.
  • Some rogue motorists said to be parting with between Sh2,000 and Sh8,000 to pass through the roadblocks.

Security officers in Nakuru and Kajiado, have tightened security at roadblocks and plan to use drones to arrest those sneaking into and out of areas under partial lockdown.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Drones to be used to arrest lockdown violators

  2. Coast Senators call for suspension of floating bridge directive

  3. Njiru area demolition leaves thousands homeless

  4. Macabre killing: Man beheads granny in Kisumu

  5. Boda-boda business paralysed in Mathira

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.