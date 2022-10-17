Rigathi meets Ivy Chelimo, the student who coined 'Riggy G' moniker

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua finally met the brains behind his popular moniker, Riggy G, at his office in Nairobi on Monday, while welcoming the name as one that will connect his office to the youth.

During the meeting with Ms Ivy Chelimo Tarno, who came up with the nickname on July 19 when DP Gachagua was taking part in the Deputy Presidential debate, Mr Gachagua noted that his new nickname used by Kenya’s youth opens up his office to the younger generation.

“It was not a bad name...it sounds melodious. The youth have taken to the name and it is good they are connecting with the country's leadership in their own way,” the DP said.

Popularity of the nickname ‘Riggy G’ has grown to the extent that it trend online whenever the DP finds himself in situations eliciting public debate, such as on the day President William Ruto's inauguration when he gave a fiery speech.

“Our young people are very creative. I am amazed that our creative young people have given me a nickname. They have looked at my two names, Rigathi Gachagua, looked for something sounding more melodious and called me Riggy G. And I don’t think it’s a bad name,” the DP said during the closing ceremony of this year's annual schools and colleges drama festival.

Creative arts

Ivy, who graduates with a Law Degree from the Catholic University of East Africa later this month, said she hopes to pursue a career in the creative arts or in media.

She said her intention when coming up with 'Riggy G' was for the youth to connect with the Deputy Presidential debate.

“I wanted the younger population to connect with what was going on during the debates. I wanted them to be engaged and participate in the discourse and to not be detached from the goings-on of the day,” she recalled.