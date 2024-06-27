All entrances to State House blocked by heavy police presence 

Government has deployed heavy contingents of police officers on all roads leading to State House.

At Nyayo Stadium, a contingent of KDF officers were patrolling with heavy machinery as some were seen splitting in the afternoon and heading back to Lang'ata Barracks.

Nation.Africa's observation shows that police have set up roadblocks on State House Road, Mamlaka Road, University Way roundabout and Arboretum Road.

Residents using these roads are being thoroughly searched.

The roads leading to Parliament have also been blocked by police using trucks and water cannons.

This comes amid tension in the country over protests against the Finance Bill, which are expected to continue despite President William Ruto's withdrawal of the bill.

In Nairobi's CBD, the situation remained calm, although most traders closed their shops.