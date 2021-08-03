Eight charged with graft alongside Gachagua freed on bail

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's business associates

Some of the eight business associates of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who have been charged with corruption when they appeared at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani on August 3, 2021. They were released on bail.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

Eight business associates of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have been released on bail after denying corruption charges. They are accused of fraudulent acquisition of public funds and conspiracy to defraud the Nyeri County government of Sh27.4 million.

