Reprieve for woman charged with forging deed of Sh26bn Kulei land in Kitisuru

A former Kabartonjo Ward councillor who had been charged with forging the title deed of a 89.4 hectare (223.5 acres) land worth Sh26.5 billion belonging to Joshua Kulei, a former aide to late president Daniel arap Moi, has been freed on bond. She is accused of defrauding a businessman of Sh6.5 million under the pretext that she could sell him part of the land located in the upmarket Kitisuru estate, Nairobi.

Ms Elzabeth Sote Chesang, 58, who had been detained at Lang'ata Women's Prison, was freed by Milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina after police confirmed that she had not absconded court for 10 months.

Mr Onyina was told that she had been admitted at Kapsabet, Kericho and Nakuru hospitals for that period. Ms Chesang, who has denied the seven counts preferred against her by the prosecution, was freed on a cash bail of Sh1 million.

“I confirm that the investigating officer has visited Kapsabet, Kericho and Nakuru hospitals and established that the accused had been admitted in those health facilities for treatment,” State Prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told the court.

He did not oppose her release on bond.

Ms Chesang denied that she conspired to defraud Geoffrey Kiptoo Kiprop alias Kiptoo arap Chepkalum of Sh6,517,190 while pretending she was in a position to facilitate the subdivision and transfer of a portion of the land registered to Mr Kulei. She is alleged to have claimed that she was in a position to subdivide the 223-acre land then sell it in small plots.

The forged title was allegedly presented to Mr Kiprop on July 28, 2021 at Corner House, Nairobi -- a charge which she denies. She also denies that she presented another forged title deed for 1 hectare at the Trans-National Plaza Parking Bay.

She was brought to court today on a warrant of arrest after skipping attendance for over 10 months. She however explained that she had been sick and hospitalised at Kapsabet, Nakuru and Kericho Level 5 hospitals due to serious health challenges.

“The accused has been undergoing treatment for diabetes and hypertension. I urge she be detained at Capitol Hill Police station for easy access to a doctor,” defence lawyer Robert Busige told the magistrate.

The case will be mentioned for prep-trial directions in two weeks.