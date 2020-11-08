Bixa
The Moi ‘hustler’ who runs bixa, a lucrative lipstick cash crop

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Kulei describes himself as a man who has enjoyed considerable success in the field of business and finance and that he is a respected elder.

  • In his heydays, Mr Kulei was the closest you could get to Moi as he was the president’s personal assistant.

Let us talk of bixa, or what is known as annatto. Perhaps you have never heard about this crop, but you will now. Not because the Daniel arap Moi regime sold a Coast-based bixa parastatal to former State House operative Joshua Kulei’s company but because of yet another opportunity we have missed as a country.

