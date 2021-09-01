Court changes Betty Tett son's death sentence to jail term

David Tett

David Tett (seated) at Milimani Law Courts on September 1, 2021. His death sentence was substituted with a 15-year jail sentence.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A son of a former assistant minister Betty Tett, who had been sentenced to death for violently robbing his foster father, William Tett, has got a reprieve after court substituted the sentence with a 15 years jail term.

