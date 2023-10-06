Raphael Tuju suffers blow in Karen property case over Sh2.2bn debt
The Supreme Court has rejected an application to stop receiver managers from taking over former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju's Karen property over a Sh2.2 billion debt.
A bench of five judges of the apex court stated that the East African Development Bank could compensate the former Cabinet Secretary and his children, should they win the court battle after a full hearing.
“We are satisfied that the respondent remains a reputable international bank that should have no difficulty compensating the applicants if the applicants succeeded in their claim,” the bench led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ruled.
More to follow...