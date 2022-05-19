Raila to US Congress: Hasten 1998 bomb victims compensation law

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga wants the United States Congress to hasten the processing of a law to guarantee recognition and compensation of Kenyan victims of the 1998 Nairobi US embassy bombing.

In a statement from Prof Makau Mutua, the spokesperson of Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat, the Azimio boss supported a legislation that is intended to make Kenyan victims eligible for compensation.

“Mr Odinga is encouraged that the US Congress will have the opportunity in the next several weeks and months to consider legislation which will make the Kenyan victims eligible to participate in a United States Congressional funding providing compensation to the victims of terrorist attacks on the United States, “ read the statement.

He further added that enactment of the legislation would promote mutual interest for both countries.

“The proposed legislation underscores the friendship and mutual interests of Kenyans and the United States. Mr Odinga strongly urges the US Congress to adopt these amendments and looks forward to a successful legislative inclusion,” he added.

Mr Odinga had earlier met representatives of the Kenyan victims including an American lawyer during his recent visit to the United States.

The August 7, 1998 US bombing that happened on the same day in Kenya and Tanzania claimed the lives of 224 Kenyan lives and 12 Americans.

Since then, over 500 victims who include the injured and relatives who died in the terrorist attack have been seeking compensation.

According to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act, only the victims, spouses and dependents of those who died in the terrorist attack are to be compensated. Kenyan victims are not included in the list of beneficiaries.

Created in 2015, the Act was only amended in 2019 to include a new group of individuals who would be eligible for compensation.

Last year in March, the US government announced that Sudan had paid $335 million (Sh36.4 billion) to compensate victims of terrorism against US targets.

The US demanded Sudan to release the money so that it can be removed from the list of terrorism sponsors.