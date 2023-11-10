Raila in new push for compensation of freedom fighters

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has revived the push to have freedom fighters compensated for the atrocities they endured during the struggle for the country’s independence.

Mr Odinga said such pay should be extended to family members of those who have since died. This, even as he said the compensation should be inclusive so as to deal with all the historical injustices through a bi-partisan approach.

He made the demands on Wednesday when he launched Gitu Kahengeri Memoir and the Mau Mau Freedom Fighters Foundation in Nairobi.

Other leaders present during the launch were former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Prof Yash Pal Ghai, among others.

“The compensation will ensure that justice is done and this matter is put to rest permanently. We want to ensure this chapter is put to proper closure,” said Mr Odinga.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (right) Field Marshals Band Leader Ndungi Githuku (left) and human rights Lawyer Yash Pal Ghai at Tamarind Hotel in Nairobi on November 8, 2023 during the launch of Mau Mau Freedom Fighters Foundation website. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga described the battle against the British colonialism as fierce and brutal, resulting in deaths with other freedom fighters fleeing to forests out of fear.

Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director Davis Malombe expressed his disappointment over failure by King Charles III to apologise over atrocities committed by the British Government during the struggle for independence.

He said a public apology by the King would imply an acceptance of guilt and also a commitment to offer redress.

King Charles left Kenya last week after a four-day state visit.

Lawyer Paul Muite said they will continue to demand an apology since freedom fighters were not terrorists.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (left), Mau Mau War Veterans Association Secretary General Gitu Wa Kahengeri (third right) and other distinguished guests at Tamarind Hotel in Nairobi on November 8, 2023 during the launch of Mau Mau Freedom Fighters Foundation website. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

"We wanted Mau Mau to be recognised for them to get their dignity and their humanity, they were not terrorists. They were freedom fighters and that’s why we demanded an apology,” said Mr Muite.

National Coordinator for the Victims and Survivors Network, Wachira Waheri, said the foundation's first agenda would be to set up a historical gallery.

Mr Waheri said the gallery would offer the veterans an opportunity to share their stories through artifacts and tales. This, he said, would help the generations to come to access historic recordings.

"We need a place where future generations will easily access historic recordings so that they always appreciate where we come from. If this doesn’t happen we will have other people telling tales that are misleading," he said

Mr Odinga while serving as the Prime Minister personally lobbied then British PM David Cameron for an out-of-court settlement for Mau Mau survivors.