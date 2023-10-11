Raila holds talks with British envoy ahead of King Charles visit to Kenya

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held talks with the newly appointed British High Commissioner, Neil Wigan, ahead of the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the country later this month.

The royal family will visit Kenya from Tuesday, October 31 to Friday, November 3, 2023, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

The visit is at the invitation of President William Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.

Mr Odinga said his meeting with the British envoy "reflected on the long historical ties between Kenya and the UK".

"We also touched on devolution, the ongoing bipartisan talks and agreed to renew and strengthen our ties for democracy, stability, trade and investment," Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader noted that Mr Wigan commended Kenyans for their perseverance in the difficult struggle for democracy and a new constitution.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and DAP-Kenya leader and former Cabinet Secretary for Defence Eugene Wamalwa.

The envoy described his meeting with Mr Odinga as "insightful".

"An insightful first meeting with Raila Odinga today on democracy and politics in Kenya and the historical relationship. I look forward to many more meetings," Mr Wigan said.

He said the King and Queen's visit to Kenya will be their first to a Commonwealth country.

"We are delighted with the news that His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be visiting Kenya from October 31 to November 3, 2023 - Their Majesties' first visit to a Commonwealth nation."

“I am delighted to welcome Their Majesties to Kenya later this month, celebrating the UK Kenya partnership,” the envoy said.

The British government said the King and Queen will visit Nairobi, Mombasa and the surrounding areas.

"His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952," the UK government said.

"The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas. Their Majesties' programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the UK are working together, in particular to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote opportunities and employment for young people, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region."