Compensate Kenyans, Julius Malema tells the British

Vocal South African MP Julius Malema has called on the British to commit to compensate Kenyans who were either killed, injured or lost property at the hands of the colonial administration.

Speaking during the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni County, Mr Malema said British King Charles III should have pledged his government's commitment to offer reparations to the Kenyans affected by the British colonialists.

"They had no business putting their feet here except that they should pay reparations to the Kenyans because that is the only way and genuine apology," he said.

"We are here to correct that mess [caused by the visiting monarchs]. If he left a message of colonialism and imperialism we are here to undo the work that he did during the visit," Mr Malema added.

At the same time, the leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters Party called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the ongoing shelling in Gaza.

At the private university located in Kibwezi East Constituency, Mr Malema called for the opening up of borders in Africa for the true liberation of the continent. He said boundaries were vestiges of the colonial administration and as such they have no place in independent African states.

"We need to do away with the boundaries because we are one country known as Africa," he said Thursday. This, Mr Malema revealed, is one of the agenda the Pan African Institute will pursue. He is accompanied by Professor Patrick Lumumba and businessman Jimmi Wanjigi. They were received by the university community, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior and his predecessor Kivutha Kibwana.