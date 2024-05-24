Raila calls for enhanced integration among African states

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for intra-African trade as well as open skies and open visa policies for a prosperous continent.

Mr Odinga – who is running for the chairmanship of African Union Commission (AUC) – said the continent has lagged behind because of low intra-trade that he said currently stands at 15 per cent.

In his keynote address at the Oxford Africa Conference in London, he emphasized the urgent need to address infrastructural challenges that have hindered the continent’s progress, including the lack of connectivity and inadequate transportation networks.

He highlighted the importance of initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in promoting intra-African trade while citing existing barriers.

"Intra-African trade stands at just 15 percent, compared to much higher levels in other regions," Odinga stated.

"To unlock Africa's economic potential, we must overcome these barriers and invest in infrastructure that connects our nations and facilitates the movement of goods and people."

He shared his vision for the continent should he be elected for the AUC chairmanship.

“I envision making this connectivity available to the entire population of Africa. Additionally, water transport and the blue economy are vital components of this vision. By enhancing river transport, we can create navigable routes such as connecting the Mediterranean through the Nile to Lake Victoria,” he told the audience made up of scholars and students in Rhodes House at Oxford University.

Ruth Nanjala, the Vice President, Oxford Africa Society and the co-convener of the conference told the Nation that the conference aims to chart a way forward for solutions to African problems by Africans. The conference will focus on Governance and Democracy, Healthcare, Climate Innovation and Sustainability, AI and technology.

In his address, Mr Odinga noted that overcoming infrastructural challenges will pave the way for increased intra-African trade, leading to job creation, and the stimulation of economic growth.

“Improving these connections will facilitate the movement of goods across the continent, making Africa more accessible and attractive for investment. We aim to transform Africa from a supplier of raw materials to a continent that adds value to its resources, producing manufactured goods and creating jobs,” he said.

He noted that the colonial past continues to weigh heavily on Africa, with threats of reversal of democratic gains and internal social disorder, economic marginalization, and external insecurities.

“I believe that the greatest hindrance to Africa’s aspirations has been disunity and our inability to mobilize our resources for the collective drive of the continent’s citizens, you may be aware that I am running to be chairman of the African Union Commission. My candidature comes at a pivotal time in the continent’s multi-faceted transitions,” he said.

He also called for entrenchment of democracy as a means of ensuring stability and economic growth.

“We must work extra hard to entrench democracy on the Continent. We have 19 countries slated for presidential or general elections this year. How these elections go will have a huge bearing on how we proceed as a continent,” said Mr Odinga.

He asked the continent to also watch against the return of conflict and coups. He listed the civil war in Ethiopia, the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, coups and jihadist uprisings in the Sahel and conflicts in the Sudans and DR Congo as some of the worrying trends in the continent.

“Africa could, but must not be caught again in proxy wars between foreign powers as happened during the Cold War,” he said.