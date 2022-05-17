Puzzle as man shot dead in Mirema after dropping woman, child

The man who was shot and killed in broad daylight in the Mirema Springs area after dropping a woman and a baby home on Monday afternoon has been identified as Moses Njoroge Muiruri.

Preliminary investigations have shown that Njoroge was driving a Honda CRV was obstructed by another motor vehicle, a white Toyota Premio after dropping the two at Mirema Springs apartments in Nairobi at around 4pm.

An armed man wearing a suit and hiding his face in a cap then alighted from the Premio and shot at the motorist on the chest four times.

Eye witnesses said the man was on a mission to kill the motorist as he again shot at him two more times through his car’s windshield killing him on the spot.

The assassin then sped off leaving the deceased with blood splattered all over his white print shirt and beige trousers.

Police said the deceased was only shot at the chest. A police report indicates that six 9mm spent cartridges, four mobile phones and the deceased’s personal effects including nine Identity Cards were recovered at the scene.

The deceased was taken to the city mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

The country has in the recent past witnessed similar shocking murders.

In March this year, 66-year-old Sudhir Shah, a director at Ndarugo Plantation 1960 Limited was shot and killed by two assailants riding in a motorbike after concluding a meeting at the company’s office.

In June last year Daniel Gucoma Ndutire was shot at Gwa-Kairu area in Juja after a three-man gang riding a motorcycle sprayed his White Subaru Forester with bullets killing him on the spot.

The assailants then sped off after killing the deceased who they had trailed for a while.

In 2018, another motorist was killed after his white Mercedes Benz was sprayed with dozens of bullets near the Vicentian Retreat Centre along Thika Superhighway.