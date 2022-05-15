Detectives arrest suspected killers of Kiambu teen Purity Wangechi

Detectives have arrested the main suspects behind the brutal killing of 19-year-old Purity Wangechi, a student at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

The main suspect, John Wanyoike Kibungi (24), also known by the alias VDJ Flexx and as the deceased’s boyfriend was arrested Sunday morning at Kirigiti, Kiambu county following a manhunt by detectives and officers from Kiambu police station.

Also arrested were two of his suspected accomplices Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri who are claimed to have aided in killing and disposing of Ms Wangechi's body by the roadside in Mburiria estate, Kiambu County.

The officers recovered a kitchen knife, which the police suspect was used in the killing of the student, from the main suspect's waistband.

Ms Wangechi’s body was discovered on Saturday morning bearing visible stab wounds and strangulation marks by the roadside.

Detectives established that she had been killed elsewhere the previous night before her body, which was wrapped in blood-stained bedding was dumped at the scene.

They also discovered that Ms Wangechi had left college to meet the main suspect. According to witnesses, the two had been in a relationship for a while before she realised that the man was a criminal.

“She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between them. She however did not know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her,” said the DCI.