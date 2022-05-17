DJ, accomplices to be held for 14 days over Kiambu teen murder

A Kiambu court has allowed police to hold a video Dj has been and two of his accomplices for fourteen more days as they conclude investigations into the murder of a teen college student.

Mr John Wanyoike Kibungi, 24, alias VDJ Flex, and who is believed to be the mastermind behind brutal murder of Ms Purity Wangechi and his co-accused in the murder Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri a Kiambu court but did not take plea as police requested for more time to complete the investigations before they formally plead to the murder charges expected to be preferred against them.

Kiambu principal magistrate Grace Omondho yesterday granted the prosecution team two weeks after they made a miscellaneous application to detain the three.

‘I arrested the three suspects on Saturday last week. I need more time so that I can have a tight case after completing the investigations and arrest more suspects into the murder who are still at large, ’Peter King’awi who is investigating the matter told the court.

The prosecution wanted the suspects detained for 21 days as investigations continue but the magistrate ruled that 14 days would be enough.

‘I have considered the application by the prosecution team and the suspects have not objected to the 21 days. I however grant 14 days. The suspects will be detained at Kiambu Police Station,’’ the magistrate ruled.

This comes even as police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the grisly murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student.

On Monday Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revealed that Isaac Kariuki Kibui, 22, was arrested at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu County

“Mr Kariuki was escorted to his house where a comprehensive search was conducted leading to the discovery of a blood stained jacket, worn by the suspect on the night of the murder. The jacket, shall be subjected to forensic analysis at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory in a bid to establish whether the blood stains match with samples collected from the deceased,” DCI said.

Purity Wangechi,19, a journalism student at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication who was found murdered in Kiambu.

It is alleged that Ms Wangechi was ensnared by her boyfriend on Friday to travel to Kiambu so that they can discuss their relationship problems only to be killed through stabbing, strangulation and her body dumped on the roadside.

The 19-year-old college student is said to have fallen out with her boyfriend, whom she had known for six months.

It is said that she had confronted him earlier on phone after realizing that he was a criminal, detectives at Kiambu Police Station told Daily Nation.

According to police sources, Wangechi boyfriend, the suspected murder mastermind feigned innocence and pleaded with the deceased that it was fair they have a meeting to solve their differences.

Detectives believe that the deceased was killed within Kiambu area and her body dumped on Saturday at Mburiria estate in the same county.

Her body had visible stab wounds, with indications that she might also have been strangled by her killers. Blood stained bedding, clothes were found at the scene of crime.

Ms.Wangechi left KIMC on Friday afternoon only to be killed on Saturday.