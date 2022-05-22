PS Zeinab Hussein: How ministry plans to save tourism from election-related disruption

This week, Ms Zeinab Hussein, the principal secretary, State Department for Tourism, answers your questions.

What has the ministry done to ensure the sector grows amid the Covid-19 pandemic? Andrew Maranga Ratemo, Nairobi

The ministry was actively implementing the National Tourism Blueprint 2017-2030 before Covid-19 struck. This, therefore, required a change of approach. The ministry has since developed a new strategy to navigate the pre and post-pandemic period. We launched the strategy last Friday. The new strategy provides shifts in terms of brand positioning, marketing, development and innovation.

The ministry is currently in the process of reviewing the National Tourism Policy and is also developing a strategy for small and medium enterprises in the sector. All these documents that lead and guide the sector are prepared in close consultation with tourism sector stakeholders.

It is important to note that implementation of our plans is done jointly with stakeholders and respective county governments. In doing this, we look for innovative ways of resource mobilisation and to embrace a PPP approach (public-private-partnership). During the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry negotiated for reduced VAT and funds to cushion tourism businesses that met a set-criteria. On sustainable tourism development, the ministry has committed to implementing commitments made during the Conference of Parties, 26th session in Glasgow.

What measures are you taking to preserve tourist attraction sites from human intereference? Bashir Omondi Nuru, Mombasa

Human-wildlife conflict is the biggest threat to conservation particularly because wildlife requirements overlap with those of human, leading to competition for resources such as water and pasture. A significant population of wildlife in Kenya thrives outside protected areas – on community and private land, thus, the main challenge is how to enhance and sustain co-existence between human and wildlife.

Since the enactment of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act (WCMA) of 2013, the government through the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has released Sh2.4 billion to compensate victims of wildlife attack. In the 2022/23, the government has allocated Sh1 billion to settle pending compensation claims.

The government is also continuing to invest in human-wildlife conflict mitigation measures, including construction of electric fences around protected areas.

Efforts are also underway to restore the Tsavo ecosystem through rehabilitation and reforestation that will see water and vegetation thrive to keep the wild animals within the park. To protect animals and humans and contain the conflict among them, the ministry did a national wildlife census. The report from the exercise provides the required information to guide future conservation and management of our wildlife resources, in a manner that minimises human-wildlife conflict and promotes sustainable development.

What programmes has the government instituted to help communities cope with the challenges in tourism as the sector rebounds from effects of Covid-19? Bashir Omondi Nuru, Mombasa

The government set aside Sh2 billion to support renovation of facilities and the restructuring of business operations by stakeholders in the tourism industry. Another Sh1 billion stimulus package was used to engage 5,500 community scouts under the Kenya Wildlife Service, to create jobs and support the livelihoods of communities living near parks and reserves. Similarly, another Sh1 billion was used to employ 3,500 conservancy rangers in 160 community conservancies. All these actions helped communities become more resilient during and after the worst period of the crisis.

What is the ministry doing to ensure that tourism is not seriously impacted by elections this year? Mwangi P. Kamau, Kitengela

During times of elections, the ministry, working with the Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF), applies the Election Period Operation procedures (EPO). This means keeping visitors informed of any insecurity issues within the tourism circuits. The ministry normally supports KTF to identify and monitor the hotspots and seek for enhanced security where necessary.

The office at Kenya Wildlife Service, managed by KTF, operates a 24-hour safety and security centre to manage any occurrence affecting tourism. Further, during the elections, the ministry supports KTF to position vehicles and volunteers along all the major tourist routes to ensure that all visitors are safe. Finally, the ministry and KTF work very closely with the Tourist Police Unit.

It was saddening to see Hilton hotel close the Nairobi central business district business few months after Intercontinetal. Is there something the government can do to revive these hotels? Clement Warungu, Nairobi

Covid-19 affected most businesses negatively and many shut their doors hoping to pick up later. This is no different in the tourism sector. However, other hotel chains like Radisson, Accor, City Lodge, Hilton, Swiss International, City Blue and Marriott are some of the brands expected to grow their local footprint with new properties in the country.

Kenya is ranked among Africa’s top 10 fastest growing economies and presents exciting opportunities for the hotel industry. Nairobi remains the key investment destination for global hoteliers, with 3,167 rooms – representing 74.8 per cent of the total number of rooms slated for the Kenyan capital. Kenya is currently estimated to have 68 global branded hotels, a figure that is expected to increase with the current investment trend.

Some people in Kisumu gave up their houses as Airbnb for delegates attending the Africities Summit. Those who surrendered were required to register with the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA), meaning they would be required to pay certain dues to the government. What is not clear, however, is whether, these dues including the tourism levy, will be one-off or if TRA would still want to be paid regularly even if the owners stop offering Airbnb services. Joseph Odhiambo, Kisumu

During the Africities Summit, home owners registered to give out accommodation to participating delegates. They were charged some fees, which are a one-off payment regulated by the TRA. This is because they are not all-time businesses but only for a given period. Those who will continue operations after Africities Summit will be required to pay the normal annual licence fee. Those closing their businesses will not be required to continue paying any fees. However, they will be expected to formally inform the authority that they are no longer in the business.

The effects of climate change are threatening the tourism sector, what is your department doing to mitigate these effects? Komen Moris, Eldoret

During COP 26, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife made several statements of commitment which included: restricting the use of vehicular transportation within the national parks and reserves to those that use non-fossil renewable energy by 2030; requiring all hospitality and tourism facilities in Kenya to adopt renewable energy and circular economy in their operations by 2030; and, mobilising the ecological assets in our protected areas that act as carbon sinks to maximise on global carbon credit facilities available to raise additional resources for meeting our national goal of a net carbon neutral nation.

Other recommendations are restoring degraded areas in our national parks and reserves through reforestation, increasing our marine conservation areas network and establishing frameworks for documentation.

Challenges in implementing these actions coming up with laws that demand all hospitality facilities adopt renewable energy and circular economy in their operations. This comes with added costs and therefore requires extended time to allow the government develop incentives and disincentives with stakeholder participation.

Sometime back, the government unveiled a plan to diversify our tourist destinations from the Coast to the western circuit. How did this go? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Opening up tourism circuits is a joint affair with the county governments. We have all the information and plans for this venture. All that is needed is for the county governments to also put these as part of their agenda and fund the initial projects.