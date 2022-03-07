Wild animals roam the streets of Maralal in search of food

Climate experts told the Nation that rainfall levels are 60 per cent below what is expected at this time of the year, which has led to reduced pasture for animals, failed harvests and severe water shortages.  

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Wild animals in drought-stricken Samburu County are reclaiming the local villages and the dusty streets of Maralal town from humans as they wander around in search of water and pasture.

