Professors Charles Fombard and Migai Akech seek to join BBI case

Prof Migai Akech.

 Prof Migai Akech. He wants  to join the Building Bridges Initiative legal battle at the Court of Appeal as an interested party and friend of the court.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Two law lecturers want to join the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) legal battle at the Court of Appeal as interested parties and friends of the court during the hearing of five appeals filed against a High Court judgment that blocked constitutional changes.

