Private firm to run BRT buses under 12-year concession

Kenya will offer a private firm a 12-year concession to run bus rapid transport buses (BRT) on Thika and Mombasa roads to ease traffic in Nairobi.

Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority acting director-general Francis Gitau said the firm would run 300 BRT buses from next February — ending speculations on who will manage the buses.

The concessionaire, Mr Gitau said, would be a single firm or a group of companies in the transport sector.

The BRT system is one of the features in the planned Sh50 billion first double-decker road, which will involve building a dedicated lane for large-capacity buses to ease traffic congestion. The buses will also be deployed on the already-marked Thika Road and other highways in the city.

“BRT will be run through a transport service contract. A concession of about 12 years. The concession will be procured competitively. We are currently developing the request-for-proposal document,” Mr Gitau told the Business Daily last week.

The bus rapid transport system is designed to improve a city’s public transport network relative to conventional buses.

The government plans to launch six BRT corridors in Nairobi.

Priority corridors are the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Likoni, James Gichuru-Rironi and Bomas to Ruiru roads. Other motorways are Ngong Road, Juja, Mama Lucy, T-Mall and Balozi to Imara roads.

The corridors are expected to hold up to 950 high-capacity buses reducing travel time and cost by up to 70 per cent.

“The buses carry between 90-100 passengers. About 37 passengers will be sitting while the rest will be standing,” said Mr Gitau.