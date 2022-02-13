Kamiti Maximum Security Prison

Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on September 30, 2019. Patrick Shikure Amere, who defrauded Dr Selina Vukinu Ambe, is serving a life sentence at Kamiti. 



Prisoner cons woman out of Sh800,000 for ‘State House job’

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A prisoner serving a life sentence has been charged with conning a woman out of Sh800,000 by claiming he would assist her secure a job at State House.

