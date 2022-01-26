Kamiti Maximum Prison

Prison warders walk past the entrance of the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi, on November 18, 2021.

| Simon Maina | AFP

News

Prime

As prisoner feeding costs hit Sh5.5bn, is plea bargaining the solution?

By  Fred Kibor

The office of the chief prosecutor supports alternative dispute resolution to decongest prisons and save Kenya part of the Sh5.5 billion spent annually to feed prisoners.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.