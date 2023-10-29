Prime suspect in the murder of Jane Mwende arrested

Detectives on Saturday arrested a woman whom they believe is the prime suspect in the murder of Jane Mwende whose body was discovered in a pit latrine at Mlolongo Township a month ago.

According to a statement published online by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Phyllis Nzula, was in a matatu headed to Namanga township in Kajiado County when she was arrested.

The arrest brings to three the number of women who have so far been arrested in connection to the shocking murder of the 28-year-old beautician.

According to the DCI, Ms Mwende and the arrested suspect were lovers of Januaris Musau, a prominent businessman based at Mlolongo township.

On several occasions, the police said, the suspect, who is now in their custody, warned Ms Mwende to stay away from her man.

On August 25, 2023, the day Ms Mwende was reported missing, a neighbour, identified as Faith Nthemba, called her pretending to have a client who needed her services.

Police believe Ms Nthemba was acting on Ms Nzula's behalf. The plan was for Ms Nzula to exonerate herself in the eyes of Evelyne Wanza Katumbu, the wife of Mr Musau.

Ms Nthemba directed Ms Mwende to Ms Nzula's house in Mlolongo Phase 2 estate.

"Once inside, Mwende was subdued by the two women before Phyllis called Evelyne Wanza Katumbu," the DCI statement reads in part.

The deceased was thereafter beaten to a pulp. An autopsy report indicated that Mwende was strangled.

Mwende’s decomposing body was discovered in a pit latrine near Ms Mbithi’s rented house in Mlolongo township. The 28-year-old mother of one had been reported missing on August 25, 2023.

The discovery of Mwende's body ended a two-week search for her that took her family and friends to various police stations, hospitals and mortuaries across the country.

According to detectives, the killers used a bedsheet to strangle Ms Mwende while suffocating her with clothes to prevent her from screaming.

Ms Nzula immediately went into hiding even as police traced and arrested Ms Nthenya and Ms Wanza.

The two pleaded not guilty to the murder charges leveled against them when they appeared before Justice Margaret Muigai of the High Court sitting in Machakos on Thursday last week.