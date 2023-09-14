Mlolongo hairdresser whose body was found in pit latrine ‘was strangled to death’

Jane Mwende, the hairdresser who was found dead in Mlolongo in Machakos County on Tuesday, was strangled, a post-mortem has revealed.

Her killers then took advantage of the power outage that hit the country last month to dispose of the body. The examination was carried out by a pathologist who identified himself as Dr Michieka Michieka.

"There are clear indications that she died from lack of oxygen caused by strangulation, which cut off her airways. That is the cause of death," Dr Michieka said on Thursday.

The pathologist was addressing a team of Mwende's relatives led by her father, Mr Justus Mwanzia, after conducting the exam at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Machakos Town.

Dr Michieka's findings mean that Mwende was killed before her body was thrown into a pit latrine, from where it was recovered on Tuesday.

A Mavoko court on Wednesday allowed the police to detain Evelyn Wanza and Faith Nthemba for 10 days. They are the main suspects in the murder of the 28-year-old mother of one. Highly-placed sources told Nation Mwende's killers called several taxi drivers in their efforts to dispose of the body.

Mwende's death followed her mysterious disappearance. Police are pursuing a third suspect, Phylis Mbithi, who has since gone underground. This is according to Machakos County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia, who spoke to Nation yesterday.

Detectives are investigating a love triangle involving Januaris Musau, a prominent land agent based in Mlolongo.