President Uhuru Kenyatta: Handshake, roads built will be my legacy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will retire a happy man because he has lessened ethnic tensions revolving around Kenya’s national politics.

