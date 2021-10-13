Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta defends handshake with Raila Odinga at UN Security Council

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks when he witnessed the signing of a Kenya-US private sector trade agreement in New York, USA on October 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

 President Kenyatta has said the Handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga was a “political innovation” that has helped Kenya accommodate ethnic diversity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.